Stingrays Honor America's Finest on Military Appreciation Night

January 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, in conjunction with Campers Inn RV, hosted their annual Military Appreciation Night this past Saturday, January 13th, to give back to local active and retired military members.

The Stingrays defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 5-4 in overtime in front of a sellout crowd of 7,743 fans. The team wore specialty military-themed jerseys and auctioned them off throughout the game. Palmetto Military Support Group was the designated beneficiary to receive a portion of the proceeds from the jersey auction. The mission of Palmetto Military Support Group is to bridge the gap between the greater Charleston community and our military service members through volunteering, fundraising, engagement, and education.

"We really appreciate our partnership with the Stingrays," said Campers Inn RV Vice President Larry Peter. "This is our fourth year doing the Military Appreciation Night, and we look forward to many years to come. We thank the Stingrays for supporting the RV industry as well as our military service members."

Before the game, Staff Sgt. Armstrong, Staff Sgt Kaplusky-Agnew, and Technical Sgt Lane from Joint Base Charleston rappelled down from the rafters to deliver the ceremonial puck drop.

Other aspects of the night included the presentation of colors by Joint Base Charleston and the honoring of Mike Williams of the United States Air Force as the Hometown Hero of the game.

The Stingrays donated over 1,000 tickets to the following military organizations: The American Legion, Wounded Warrior Project, Shaw Air Force Base, JBC, TAPS, Vintage Vixens, The Fisher House, The VA, PGA Hope, Warrior WOD, CHEP, Coast Guard Base Charleston, Blind Vet Support Group, The Citadel, and Nuclear Power Training Unit.

The Stingrays will continue to donate tickets to active and retired military personnel through their ongoing partnership with VetTix. To learn more about VetTix and how to take advantage of these donations, visit www.vettix.org.

The Stingrays return to action this Friday, January 19th, as they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for an in-state rivalry contest. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.