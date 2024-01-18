Americans Trade Puricelli to Cincinnati

Allen Americans forward Brandon Puricelli

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, announced today the team has traded forward Brandon Puricelli to the Cincinnati Cyclones for cash considerations.

Brandon Puricelli appeared in 33 games for the Americans this season and had 11 points (4 goals and 7 assists).

The native of St Louis, Missouri, signed with the Americans as a free agent this summer. The rookie forward played in two games last year for the Iowa Heartlanders.

Puricelli has been a healthy scratch the last three games and has only two points since December 2nd.

"Cincinnati was looking for a forward, and if Brandon (Puricelli) wasn't going to get regular time in our lineup, we wanted to trade him somewhere that he would get a chance to play, " said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We would like to thank him for his hard work during his time with the Americans."

The Americans return to action next Wednesday in Independence, Missouri, as they open a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks.

