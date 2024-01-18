Steelheads and St. Luke's Raise $52,500 from Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) and St. Luke's Health System have announced the total donations from the Pink in the Rink weekend Jersey Auction on Jan. 12 and 13 at the Idaho Central Arena. Steelheads fans contributed $52,500 shattering last year's collection of $37,200. All proceeds go towards the St. Luke's Breast Care Services, which include screening and diagnostic mammography, genetic counseling at their High-Risk Breast Clinic, comprehensive breast cancer treatment, and survivor support.

Fans had the opportunity to purchase a game-worn specialty jersey designed by Steelheads' very own Karl Winks surrounding the theme of pink and worn last Friday and Saturday. A total of 13 jerseys were sold-out with a bid of $2,500 each including; Willie Knierim, Colton Kehler, Matt Register, Ben Zloty, Lincoln Erne, Dawson Barteaux, Bailey Conger, Demetrios Koumontzis, A.J. White, Bryan Thomson, Ty Pelton-Byce, Wade Murphy, and Nicholas Canade.

Since the Pink in the Rink began in 2005-06 season, the Steelheads and St. Luke's have raised $331,025 toward cancer research and treatment in Idaho and since the club partnered up with St. Luke's for jersey auctions since the 1997-98 season a grand total of $681,064 has been raised.

"The Steelheads and St. Luke's are extremely excited with the support we received from the community during this tremendous initiative," said Steelheads General Manager Steven Anderson. "Both jersey auctions we have had to date have been a huge success and the most recent Pink in the Rink auction was another prime example of that raising $15, 300 more than last year's event. This is one of the biggest events of the season as so many people have been affected by cancer in some sort of way. We can't thank the community enough for the support we have received not only just with this event but all season long."

