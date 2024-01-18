Glads Sign Forward Spencer Kennedy
January 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday the signing of forward Spencer Kennedy to an ECHL contract.
Standing at 6-6, the 23-year old Kennedy joins Atlanta following brief stints with the Reading Royals, Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs (SPHL), and Peoria Rivermen (SPHL) this season.
Prior to beginning his professional career, the Lethbridge, Alberta appeared in 47 SJHL games with the La Ronge Ice Wolves, accumulating a total of 246 penalty minutes, while also serving as alternate captain during his second season with the team.
The Gladiators are back in action this weekend, as they return home for two consecutive games. First, Atlanta welcomes the Jacksonville Icemen into town tomorrow night, at 7:30PM. Then, the next night, Atlanta and South Carolina face-off at 7PM. Catch all the action LIVE on Flo Hockey and MixLR!
