Glads Sign Forward Spencer Kennedy

January 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday the signing of forward Spencer Kennedy to an ECHL contract.

Standing at 6-6, the 23-year old Kennedy joins Atlanta following brief stints with the Reading Royals, Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs (SPHL), and Peoria Rivermen (SPHL) this season.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Lethbridge, Alberta appeared in 47 SJHL games with the La Ronge Ice Wolves, accumulating a total of 246 penalty minutes, while also serving as alternate captain during his second season with the team.

The Gladiators are back in action this weekend, as they return home for two consecutive games. First, Atlanta welcomes the Jacksonville Icemen into town tomorrow night, at 7:30PM. Then, the next night, Atlanta and South Carolina face-off at 7PM. Catch all the action LIVE on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.