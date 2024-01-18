Series Preview: January 19-24 vs. Norfolk

January 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers return from the All-Star break on the road as they visit Virginia for four straight against the Norfolk Admirals starting on Thursday night at the Norfolk Scope.

Newfoundland ran into a red-hot Adirondack team last weekend at home as they managed to take just a single point from three games against the Thunder at Mary Brown's Centre.

Apart from Adirondack, the rest of the North Division remain in a log jam but luckily for Newfoundland their struggles coincided with some favourable results elsewhere as they remain second in the division on 38 points.

Norfolk started the season in fine form but have since skidded out of the playoff picture and sit fifth in the North. Losers of seven of their last eight games, the Admirals did break a seven-game skid in a 3-0 win over the Worcester Railers last time out.

It's the first meetings between these two teams of the season after the Growlers took five of six battles with the Admirals in the 2022-23 campaign.

With plenty of fresh faces in the Norfolk dressing room, Newfoundland fans should expect a much stronger opponent this time around.

Puck drops is set for 8:35pm on Friday, 7:35pm on Saturday evening, 4:35pm on Sunday afternoon and 8:35 again next Wednesday. Growlers fans can watch all four games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Tate Singleton (F): Three goals under his belt in his last two games, Singleton has continued to add offence to his overall game across his first year as a pro.

NOR - Mathieu Roy (F): An established ECHL veteran, the 37-year-old Quebec native continues to find the scoresheet at this level, second on Norfolk with 25 points (12G, 13A).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.