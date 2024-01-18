Damien Giroux Returns to Icemen from AHL Rochester

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forward Damien Giroux has been reassigned to the Icemen from Rochester.

Giroux, 23, returns to the Icemen where he has posted a goal and an assist in three games played this season. Giroux recorded six points (4g, 2a) in 15 games during his recent call-up with Rochester.

Prior to this season, Giroux played the last three seasons with the AHL's Iowa Wild where he totaled 48 points (13g, 35a) in 149 AHL games. Last season, Giroux made his NHL debut appearing in one game with the Minnesota Wild recording an assist in the contest. The 5-10, 177-pound forward had a productive junior career with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit totaling 194 points with 101 goals in 249 career games.

The Icemen open a three-game weekend road trip on Friday that begins in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Fans can catch the gamer on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV

