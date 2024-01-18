Railers Announce Multiple Transactions

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Daylan Kuefler has been reassigned to Bridgeport from Worcester, and forward Ashton Calder has been recalled from Worcester.

Kuefler, 21, heads to the American hockey league for the first time in his career. Since he joined the Railers in mid-December, he has scored four goals and three assists in fourteen games played. Prior to joining the Railers, the Stettler, AB, native had most recently played in the Memorial Cup for the Kamloops Blazers, where he played for four years. In 184 games, the 6'2" 190 lb forward scored 144 points (77-67-144).

Calder, 25, is tied for fourth among ECHL rookies and is leading the Railers in scoring at 33 points (14-19-33), and second among ECHL rookies in shorthanded goals at 2. The Sault Ste. Marie, MI native is also fourth among ECHL rookies in power play points at 11. The 6'1", 194 lb forward is leading the Railers in goals at 14 at the time of his call-up.

