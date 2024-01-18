ECHL Transactions - January 18
January 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 18, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Vincent De Mey, F
Kansas City:
Jordan Stallard, F
Wichita:
Devon Becker, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Bray Crowder, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jace Isley, F assigned by Utica
Allen:
Delete Brandon Puricelli, F traded to Cincinnati
Atlanta:
Add Spencer Kennedy, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Bryan Thomson, G assigned by Texas
Delete Bryan Thomson, G placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Pavel Novak, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Budgell, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Damien Giroux, F assigned by Rochester
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Delete Julian Kislin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Kansas City:
Add Joshua Karlsson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Jaremko, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Orlando:
Delete Alexandre Fortin, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Rapid City:
Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve
Add Jarrod Gourley, D activated from reserve
Delete T.J. Fergus, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Savannah:
Delete Brent Pedersen, F loaned to Henderson
Toledo:
Add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve
Delete Colin Theisen, F recalled by Tucson
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego
Utah:
Delete Bryan Yoon, D loaned to Hartford
Wichita:
Add Mitchell Russell, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Add Gannon Laroque, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Add Jamie Rome, F activated from reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Ashton Calder, F recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Daylan Keufler, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 18, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 18 - ECHL
- Americans Trade Puricelli to Cincinnati - Allen Americans
- Glads Sign Forward Spencer Kennedy - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Bring Aboard Clarke as Assistant Coach - Norfolk Admirals
- Damien Giroux Returns to Icemen from AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- Wranglers Recall Murphy from Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Wranglers Recall Murphy from Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 13 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Honor America's Finest on Military Appreciation Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Series Preview: January 19-24 vs. Norfolk - Newfoundland Growlers
- Steelheads and St. Luke's Raise $52,500 from Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction - Idaho Steelheads
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Brandon Halverson - Orlando Solar Bears
- Railers Announce Multiple Transactions - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Bray Crowder - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.