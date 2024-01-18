ECHL Transactions - January 18

January 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 18, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Vincent De Mey, F

Kansas City:

Jordan Stallard, F

Wichita:

Devon Becker, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Bray Crowder, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jace Isley, F assigned by Utica

Allen:

Delete Brandon Puricelli, F traded to Cincinnati

Atlanta:

Add Spencer Kennedy, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Bryan Thomson, G assigned by Texas

Delete Bryan Thomson, G placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Pavel Novak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Budgell, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Damien Giroux, F assigned by Rochester

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Delete Julian Kislin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Kansas City:

Add Joshua Karlsson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Jaremko, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Orlando:

Delete Alexandre Fortin, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Rapid City:

Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve

Add Jarrod Gourley, D activated from reserve

Delete T.J. Fergus, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Savannah:

Delete Brent Pedersen, F loaned to Henderson

Toledo:

Add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve

Delete Colin Theisen, F recalled by Tucson

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego

Utah:

Delete Bryan Yoon, D loaned to Hartford

Wichita:

Add Mitchell Russell, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Gannon Laroque, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Jamie Rome, F activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Ashton Calder, F recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Daylan Keufler, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.