Worcester Railers to Host Star Wars Night Presented by Cornerstone Bank January 29

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today details for Star Wars Night presented by Cornerstone Bank at the DCU Center on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:05 p.m.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Master TRAX bobblehead courtesy of Cornerstone Bank. The night will include special character appearances by the 501st Legion.

Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character for a chance to win a ride on the Zamboni, a four-pack of tickets, and a player signed Star Wars poster. To enter the costume contest, visit the Railers green screen photo station located in the Fallon Health Pavilion between 6:00-7:00 p.m. The winner will be announced during the first intermission.

A special ticket offer including four (4) lower-level tickets and two (2) light swords is available HERE.

The outside charity supported as required by Lucasfilm will be the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester. Jersey raffle, 50/50 raffle, and Chuck-A-Puck proceeds will benefit the Club. Executive Director, Liz Hamilton, will participate in the ceremonial puck drop.

For more information, visit railershc.com/starwars2022.

