ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #490, Fort Wayne at Toledo, on Jan. 23.
Szydlowski is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of unpenalized interference infraction at 18:16 of the second period.
Szydlowski will miss Fort Wayne's games at Worcester on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Komets Split Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Worcester Railers to Host Star Wars Night Presented by Cornerstone Bank January 29 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 24, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Weekly, January 24 - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades to Play Four Games in Five Days - Florida Everblades
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 14 - Indy Fuel
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Return Home After Florida Swing - Atlanta Gladiators
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 14: January 24, 2022 - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Partner with Battle Buddies to Sponsor Service Dog for Veteran - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 14 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.