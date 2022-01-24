ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

January 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #490, Fort Wayne at Toledo, on Jan. 23.

Szydlowski is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of unpenalized interference infraction at 18:16 of the second period.

Szydlowski will miss Fort Wayne's games at Worcester on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.