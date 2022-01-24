ECHL Transactions - January 24
January 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 24, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Jacob Panetta, D
Newfoundland:
Andrew D'Agostini, G
Rapid City:
Bailey Brkin, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Idaho:
Ryan Orgel, D from South Carolina
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Patrick McGrath, F recalled by Utica
Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica
Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica
Atlanta:
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Samuel Hunter, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add T.J. Fergus, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cam Johnson, G assigned by Columbus
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Kearley, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled by Nashville
Newfoundland:
Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve
Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Chase Harwell, F signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Delete Matt Cooper, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Add Peyton Jones, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve
Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Boucher, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Worcester:
Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
