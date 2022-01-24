ECHL Transactions - January 24

January 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 24, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Jacob Panetta, D

Newfoundland:

Andrew D'Agostini, G

Rapid City:

Bailey Brkin, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Idaho:

Ryan Orgel, D from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Patrick McGrath, F recalled by Utica

Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica

Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Samuel Hunter, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add T.J. Fergus, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cam Johnson, G assigned by Columbus

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Kearley, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled by Nashville

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve

Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Chase Harwell, F signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Delete Matt Cooper, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add Peyton Jones, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve

Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Boucher, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Worcester:

Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

