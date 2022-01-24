Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

January 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears forward Hunter Fejes

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears forward Hunter Fejes(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears return home after a three-game road trip and get set to host the first of two games against the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7 p.m.

Get your tickets in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20 as we'll be joined by Spittin' Chiclets host and NHL media personality Paul Bissonnette for Pink Whitney Night against the Utah Grizzlies!

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 19-15-2-0 (.556)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 24 points

MOST GOALS: Luke Boka - 10

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski & Tristin Langan - 17 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 38 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +9

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, Jan. 21 at Maine Mariners: 6-2 W

Tristin Langan netted the second hat trick of his career and Tyler Bird recorded a five-point night as the Solar Bears earned their first-ever win at Cross Insurance Arena.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at Maine Mariners: 3-1 L

Tyler Bird scored for the second consecutive game, but the Mariners ended Orlando's five-game road win streak.

Monday, Jan. 10 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 4-1 L

Luke Boka scored to become the first Solar Bears rookie to notch double-digit goals this season, but Orlando fell to the Mariners for the second straight game to close out the weekend.

BITES:

The Solar Bears are 5-3-1-0 against non-divisional opponents this season.

Tyler Bird enjoyed a career-high five-points in Friday's win over Maine. His four assists marked the first multi-assist game of his professional career.

Since Nov. 29, Tristin Langan has 24 points (7g-17a) over his last 17 games.

Orlando is 14-1-0-0 when scoring first.

Michael Brodzinski is tied for ninth in scoring among ECHL defensemen with 23 points in 33 games.

Orlando has a home ice power play that ranks sixth in the ECHL at 14-for-56 (25.0%).

The Solar Bears are 12-1-1-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 28 GP, 19-5-1, .913%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 17 GP, 2g-9a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 1 GP, 0-0-1, .971%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 35 GP, 2g-7a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

On this week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, we're joined by Hunter Fejes, who returned to the Solar Bears in December after spending the last two and a half seasons in Europe. The forward recounts some of his experiences overseas, along with what it's like growing up in Alaska as part of a unique hockey community, and gives Jesse travel tips for the Alaska wilderness.

