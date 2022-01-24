Swamp Rabbits Partner with Battle Buddies to Sponsor Service Dog for Veteran

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Battle Buddies announced today that the club is sponsoring the training and developing of a service dog during the 2021-2022 season.

The service dog, whose name will be determined in a social media naming contest, is a golden retriever born on December 25, 2021, and will be raised by Clemson University veterinarian students for the first 12 months of his life in order to be socialized.

"Battle Buddies is so excited to partner with the Swamp Rabbits," said Jo Anne Creed, Director and Founder of Battle Buddies. "The team and staff have embraced our mission of providing service dogs to veterans suffering with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. Working together will help build awareness of our veterans suffering and hopefully reach more veterans who need service dogs. We are looking forward to watching this puppy train on his journey to a veteran."

Battle Buddies is a 501c3 non-profit organization, founded in 2012 by Marine veteran John Creed and his wife Jo Anne, that trains service dogs for veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. The mission of the organization is to help veterans regain their physical and emotional independence while working to decrease the number of daily veteran suicides, which currently stands at 22 per day.

"We are incredibly excited and extremely honored to work alongside Battle Buddies to raise this dog and support his training as a service dog for veterans," said Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. "The men and women who serve and have served our country deserve our utmost gratitude, and it is our responsibility to thank, honor, and support them. This is just one way that we can show our support for these veterans and say thank you."

Dogs within the Battle Buddies program begin training as puppies at eight-weeks old. For the next 13 months, the dogs undergo training and socialization before they are placed with a veteran at no cost.

The dog will be introduced to the Swamp Rabbits and their fans on Saturday, January 29 during Military Appreciation Night at 7:05 p.m. against the Florida Everblades.

