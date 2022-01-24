Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 14

INDY FUEL WEEK 14 RESULTS: 3-0-0-0, 17-15-2-2 Overall

Friday, January 21 - Fuel 3 vs Cincinnati 1:

Playing the first of three straight games on the weekend, the Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night. After a scoreless first period, Indy jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 2nd period thanks to goals from Jared Thomas and Jacob LeGuerrier. The Cyclones would net their only goal of the game with less than two minutes remaining but it wouldn't be enough as the Fuel cruised to a 3-1 victory.

Saturday, January 22 - Fuel 5 vs Kalamazoo 3:

In the first half of a home-and-home series, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Jumping out to an early lead thanks to Spencer Watson and Griff Jeszka, the Fuel would put five goals on the board and earn their seventh win in their last eight games.

Sunday, January 23 - Fuel 4 at Kalamazoo 3:

After defeating the Kalamazoo Wings at home on Saturday, the Indy Fuel went to Kalamazoo and won the second game of the home-and-home series 4-3. Indy's Jordan Schneider scored the game-winning goal with just 0:36 left on the clock after the Fuel trailed 3-2 for most of the third period.

INDY FUEL WEEK 15 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, January 26 - Fuel at Iowa (8:00 p.m. ET, Xtream Arena)

Friday, January 28 - Fuel vs Toledo (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, January 29 - Fuel at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Heritage Bank Center)

Sunday, January 30 - Fuel at Toledo (5:15 p.m. ET, Huntington Center)

CHASING HISTORY

Scoring Indy's first goal of the game on Saturday night, Spencer Watson tied Matt Rupert for 2nd place on the Fuel's all-time goals list. In his third full season with the Fuel, Watson has scored a total of 62 goals in 132 games, putting him 18 behind Josh Shalla for 1st place. With three points on the weekend, Watson also put himself in third place on the Fuel's all-time points list with 115 points.

BRILLIANT BACKSTOPPERS

Indy was able to pick up their three wins this weekend due to excellent goaltending from Mitch Gillam and Michael Lackey. Earning his 9th win of the season on Saturday night, Mitch Gillam has registered wins in his last seven starts. Playing in his first game since returning from the AHL, Lackey earned his second win of the season stopping 25 of 28 shots from the Wings.

OIL DROPS:

Schneider's game-winner on Sunday was his first goal since November 5

Jan Mandat has six goals and one assist in his last five games

Seamus Malone has a three-game assist streak following this weekend

Karl El-Mir has four goals in his last five games played

With a goal on Saturday night, Spencer Watson tied Matt Rupert for 2nd place on the Fuel's all-time goals list

Jared Thomas is riding a nine-game point streak (4g, 7a)

Liam Folkes tallied three assists in two games this weekend

Brycen Martin scored his first goal of the season on Saturday night

Mike Lee leads all ECHL defensemen in assists (25)

Mitch Gilliam has registered wins in his last seven starts

TEAM NOTES

Winning all three games this weekend, the Fuel have put together an 8-1 record since Jan. 1

The Fuel have a 12-5-0-1 record when playing at home

Indy is 7th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (15.94)

The Fuel are 13-5-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy has outscored their opponents 95-84 in the 2nd and 3rd periods

Indy is 6th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.50)

They are 18th in the league in goals against (3.31)

The Fuel are 9-1-0-1 when leading after the 1st and 15-1-0-1 when leading after the 2nd

The Fuel are also 0-13-0-0 when trailing after the 2nd

Indy has the 10th best power play percentage in the league (20.1%)

