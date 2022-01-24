Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 14: January 24, 2022

January 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 24-8-0-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 21 vs. Iowa (4-3 Win)

January 23 vs. Fort Wayne (6-5 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 28 at Indy at 7:00 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 29 vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 30 vs. Indy at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, January 24 through Sunday, January 30)

Monday, January 24 - No Practice

Tuesday, January 25- No Practice

Wednesday, January 26 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, January 27 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, January 28 - Game at Indy at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 29 - Game vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 30 - Game vs. Indy at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Miraculous comeback fuels two win weekend: TJ Hensick and Cole Fraser each scored goals inside the final 26 seconds Sunday to erase a 5-4 deficit and lift the Walleye to a 6-5 win over the Fort Wayne Komets. The Wild third period saw the two teams combine for eight goals (four each). Fraser's goal came with just 0.6 seconds left on the regulation time game clock. That game came on the heels of the Walleye out lasting Iowa on Friday in a 4-3 home win.

Home cooking is real: With two more home victories this past weekend the Walleye have run their home unbeaten in regulation streak to twelve games (11-0-1). The lone Toledo has not won a home game was December 26, a 3-2 shootout loss to the Kalamazoo Wings and they have not suffered a home defeat in regulation since a 3-2 loss to Wheeling on November 12. The longest home unbeaten in regulation streak in Walleye history is 16 straight set from January 6 through March 11, 2018.

Packing the Huntington: Friday night Toledo had 7,584 fans inside the Huntington Center to tack the eighth sellout crowd of the year. The Walleye continue to pace the ECHL in attendance by averaging 7,529 per contest.

Lighting the lamp with regularity: Forward Brandon Hawkins scored a goal in both games this past weekend and has five goals during a four game goal scoring streak. January has been a strong month for Hawkins with 16 points (6G, 10A) collected over nine games which is currently the third most for any ECHL player in the first month of 2022.

Three in three ahead for the Walleye: Toledo gets back to action on Friday night this week with a trip to Indy to take on the Fuel. The Walleye are 4-0-0 against the Fuel this year and they will host Indy Sunday at the Huntington Center. Saturday night will feature a home contest against the Wheeling Nailers. The two teams have split the first two meetings of the season with both being played in Toledo.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brett Boeing (1 goal - 3 assists = 4 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Max Milosek (2-0-0, 4.02 GAA, .871 save %)

