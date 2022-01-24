Komets Split Weekend

January 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Following a 4-0 shutout win at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum over the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday night, the Komets dropped the weekend finale at Toledo 6-5 on Sunday to start a six-game road trip. Despite the loss, the Komets maintain second place in the Central Division with 42 points, a winning percentage of .583, and a record of 19-13-4-0.

Last week's results

Sat. 1/22 vs Cincinnati FW 4 - CIN 0 W

Sun.1/23 at Toledo FW 5 - TOL 6 L

About last week - Saturday night, the Komets blanked Cincinnati 4-0. Will Graber netted the game's first goal at 7:20 of the first period with assists from Shawn Szydlowski and Shawn Boudrias. After the ensuing faceoff, Graber was awarded a penalty shot and was successful, giving the Komets a 2-0 lead after one period. Boudrias would have the only tally in the second period, while rookie defenseman Darien Kielb scored his first professional goal at 12:23 of the third period. Mario Culina would gain the shutout win, making 29 saves.

Sunday night, the Komets visited the Huntington Center in Toledo to take on the Walleye for the eighth time this season. After two periods the Walleye held a 2-1 lead. Kellen Jones and Shawn Boudrias would both score less than a minute into the third period to give the Komets their first lead of the game. The Walleye would counter with scores 1:39 seconds apart to re-take the lead. Shawn Szydlowski would score his fifth of the season at 12:40 to tie the game before Lynden McCallum would net his second of the game at 15:06 to give the Komets the lead once again. With Toledo goaltender Max Milosek pulled for the extra skater, Walleye captain TJ Hensick tied the game with 26 seconds remaining. On the ensuing faceoff from the center ice, Toledo's Cole Fraser would skate down and put the puck past goaltender Mario Culina for the game-winner at 19:59. Culina finished the game with 39 saves on 45 shots.

Komet streaks-Shawn Boudrias has points in the last three games (2g, 2a), Shawn Szydlowski has points in three straight home games (1g, 3a), goaltender Mario Culina has started the last five games

Special K's- For the week, the Komets scored two power-play goals on nine chances. The team successfully killed off six out of seven power plays.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Will Graber 29

GOALS: Matt Alvaro 13

ASSISTS: Will Graber 18

PP GOALS: Matt Alvaro 5

SH GOALS: Kellen Jones 2

GW GOALS: Kellen Jones 3

SHOTS: Anthony Petruzzelli 82

PIM: Chays Ruddy 57

+/- : Will Graber 18

Marcus McIvor 14

Icing the puck - The Komets have had four shutouts this season with four different goaltenders. Mario Culina has the second-longest shutout streak of the season at 101:19. When Will Graber scored on a penalty shot Saturday night, it was the first successful penalty shot of the season, and the first since Jamie Schaafsma scored December 21, 2018. The Komets have not scored on a penalty shot on the road since Mathieu Curadeau's goal at Kalamazoo on February 2, 2008. Graber's two goals Saturday were the quickest two goals of the season, just eleven seconds apart. Shawn Szydlowski was credited with his 300th regular season Komet assist on Saturday. The Komets streak of 19 straight penalty kills was stopped Sunday.

The Komets and Toledo combined for eight third period goals, which was the most combined in the third period since October 20, 2018, versus Kalamazoo (7). The Komets have given up 40+ shots in a game seven times this season. Since January 8th, Zach Pochiro has reached three points in a game three times.

This week-The Komets travel to Worcester next Saturday and Sunday for the first time since 2018.

Upcoming Promotions

BONUS Season Ticket Exchange Night, Wednesday, February 9th -- All season ticket holders can exchange their unused season tickets for extra tickets. Exchange your tickets at the Coliseum ticket office.

PHP Report Card Night, Friday, February 18th -- Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an "A" or an "A-Equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night. Get your tickets early!

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com/Komets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.