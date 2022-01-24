Thunder Weekly, January 24

WICHITA, Kan. (Jan. 24) - Wichita played a three-in-three over the weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 21

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-2 L (OT)

Saturday, January 22

Wichita at Tulsa, 2-0 L

Sunday, January 23

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-4 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, January 26

Newfoundland at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Let's Talk Night featuring Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, presented by the Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders and The Hope Factory.

Saturday, January 29

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Sonic's Thunderdog Birthday Bash, presented by Jump Start, Burns & McDonnell and Home Health & Hospice of Kansas and Wiener Dog Nationals, presented by Petland West Wichita.

WICHITA

HOME: 7-10-4-0

AWAY: 6-10-1-0

OVERALL: 13-20-5-0

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 31 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Jay, Dickman, Carter Johnson, 11

Assists: Cam Clarke, 19

Points: Jay Dickman, 29

+/-: Sean Allen, Nick Minerva, David Thomson, +2

PIM: Sean Allen, 91

FIRSTS - Joe Manchurek marked off four firsts last night in the Thunder's 5-4 win against Kansas City. He scored his first pro goal and added another in the third that turned out to be the game-winner. It was his first pro point, first multi-goal game and first game-winner of his career.

TWO POINTER - Jay Dickman netted two goals last night, giving him his second multi-goal outing of the season. He has 29 points (11g, 18a) in 32 games so far this season.

EURO STEP - Michal Stinil has been a nice addition to the Thunder lineup. He made a highlight reel play to feed Joe Manchurek last night, giving him points in three of his last four games. The rookie forward from Decin, Czech Republic has 12 points (5g, 7a) in 20 games so far this season.

FREDDY - Logan Fredericks collected his first two-point game of his ECHL career on Sunday. He had two helpers, giving him 12 points (7g, 5a) in 31 games.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT - Stephen Johnson finished with three points this past week. He has points in three of his last four contests, recording four points (2g, 2a) over that stretch. The second-year forward has nine points (4g, 5a) in nine games this season.

FIRST GOAL - Wichita has had a knack for scoring first this season. The Thunder are tied for third in that category (21 times) with a 9-9-3-0 record.

THUNDERBOLTS... Evan Buitenhuis leads the ECHL in minutes played (1,521), saves (831) and tied for first in shootout wins (2)...Carter Johnson is fifth in rookie scoring with 27 points...Sean Allen is fifth in penalty minutes (91)...Wichita is 7-3-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-2-3-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 7-5-5-0 in one-goal games...Wichita is 2-0-0-0 in four-goal games...

