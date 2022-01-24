Americans Weekly
January 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Lavigne prepares for a shot
(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), were swept by the Mountain Division leading Utah Grizzlies over the weekend. The Americans have dropped six of their last seven games, with three straight losses. Allen is currently fifth overall in the Mountain Division. The Americans will play four home games this week with one against Rapid City on Wednesday night, and three against Newfoundland on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Last Week's Record: 0-3-0
Overall record: 14-14-4-1 (33 Points)
Results:
Friday, January 21 @. Utah, 6-4 Loss
Saturday, January 8th @ Utah, 5-2 Loss
Sunday, January 23, @ Utah, 4-3 Loss
-- Up Next --
Wednesday, January 26th, vs. Rapid City
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, January 28 vs. Newfoundland Growlers
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, January 29 vs. Newfoundland Growlers
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, January 30 vs. Newfoundland Growlers
Time: 2:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (17) Chad Costello
Assists - (24) Chad Costello
Points - (41) Chad Costello
Power Play Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (10) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and three others
Game Winning Goals - (3) Kris Myllari
First Goal - (3) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould
Insurance Goals - (2) Chad Costello and Gavin Gould
Penalty Minutes - (66) Dawson Butt
Plus/Minus - (+10) Kris Myllari
Shots on Goal - (116) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.928) Antoine Bibeau *
Goalie Wins - (6) Antoine Bibeau *
Goals-Against Average - (2.74) Antoine Bibeau *
* In the NHL with Seattle
Americans Notables:
Chad Costello is third in the league in scoring with 41 points.
Branden Troock picked up his 100th pro assist on Sunday in Utah.
The Americans gave up a shorthanded penalty shot goal on Saturday night in Utah.
Allen is 6-7-2-1 when scoring first.
Allen is winless against Utah this season (0-3-2-0).
The Americans lead the ECHL in shorthanded goals allowed this season with 14.
The Americans are being outscored 40-37 in the third period this season.
Chad Costello has a four-game point streak with 10 points in that stretch (4 goals and 6 assists).
