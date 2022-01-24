Weekly Roundup: Glads Return Home After Florida Swing

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (20-15-2-1) split a pair of games against the Florida Everblades this past weekend down in Estero, Florida. The Glads return home from the road trip for five days of rest and then two matchups against the Jacksonville Icemen this weekend.

A Look Ahead

Atlanta will look to extend its six-game home win streak when it takes on Jacksonville on Friday at 7:30 PM and on Sunday at 3:00 PM at Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physician Home Ice. The Glads are 2-1-0-1 against the Icemen this season. Jacksonville currently leads the South Division with a .671 points percentage.

Friday night is "Stick it to Cancer" night at Gas South Arena. Fans are welcome to come sign the ice at Gas South Arena from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Simply sign your name, or write an encouraging message to someone who's life has been affected by cancer. Reserve your section today with the link below! ICE SIGNING TICKETS FOR GAME ON JAN. 28 VS JACKSONVILLE TICKETS FOR GAME ON JAN. 30 VS JACKSONVILLE Friday Rodeo

The Gladiators racked up a season-high 51 penalty minutes on Friday against the Everblades but managed to manufacture a 5-3 road win. Atlanta withstood three power-play goals from Florida, and scored three goals in the third period to come back and claim victory. Derek Nesbitt led the way for the Glads with a pair of goals while Cody Sylvester tabbed a goal and two assists.

Saturday Slip

Atlanta lost 3-2 to Florida on Saturday at Hertz Arena. The Glads scored two shorthanded goals in the first period but could not maintain a late lead. Mike Pelech's shorthanded tally gave him 605 career ECHL points and tied him for the seventh most ECHL points all-time. The game marked Eric Neiley's 300th professional appearance.

Transaction Report

Jan. 19 - Tyler Kobryn - Traded to Kalamazoo

Jan. 20 - Matt Gomercic - Placed on Injured Reserve

Jan. 20 - Xavier Bernard - Returned on Loan from Belleville

Jan. 20 - Hugo Roy - Added

Jan. 23 - Xavier Bernard - Recalled to Belleville

