Worcester Railers Re-Sign Bo Brauer for 2019-20 Season

July 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has re-signed forward Bo Brauer (@BoGo_Gadget) to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 24-year-old Edina, MN native enters his second professional season after spending last season with the South Carolina Stingrays, Atlanta Gladiators, and the Worcester Railers. Brauer played in 31 games for the Railers last season scoring nine goals and seven assists (9-7-16). He also had five game stints with both South Carolina and Atlanta last season.

Before joining the Railers, Brauer spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame (2014-18) where he played in a total of 64 games and recorded eight goals and five assists (8-5-13) and 134 penalty minutes. During his time with the Irish, Brauer played in two Frozen Fours and was a BIG 10 Champion during the 2017-18 season.

"We are very excited to have Bo back with us this season," Russell said. "We acquired Bo last year in December, and he made an immediate impact in our lineup and was able to produce for us on the scoresheet. Bo is a fantastic teammate and one of the more vocal players in the room and on our bench."

The Railers now have seven players signed for the 2019-20 season as Brauer joins Barry Almeida, Connor Doherty, Bobby Shea, Kyle McKenzie, Drew Callin, and Ross Olsson as the signees.

The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder. The only way to secure your spot to opening night is by purchasing a season membership, flex package or a group outing by contacting the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 18, 2019

Worcester Railers Re-Sign Bo Brauer for 2019-20 Season - Worcester Railers HC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.