Brayden Low Re-Signs for 2019-20

Reading, PA -The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday forward Brayden Low has come to terms on an ECHL contract with the Royals for the 2019-20 season. Low generated 15 goals, 33 points and a plus-seven rating over 63 games with Reading last campaign and was awarded the team's "Unsung Hero" Award at the Booster Club's End-Of-Season Banquet. Following the conclusion of this Royals season, he played seven games in Australia for the AIHL's CBR Brave (8g, 17 pts.).

2019-20 Royals roster

Defenseman (1): Jeremy Beaudry

Forwards (4): Olivier Labelle, Brayden Low, Frank DiChiara, Corey Mackin

They Said It:

Low: "It was just a matter of two things; I want to help the team win first and foremost and I want to advance my career. I think I took some big strides especially in the second half of last season. ... [Head Coach Kirk MacDonald] gave me a lot of opportunity and I tried not to let him down. I think having a good start to the year is going to be key both for myself and for the team."

MacDonald: "Brayden had a tremendous impact on our club in all areas last season, taking on a leadership role and becoming one of the best two-way forwards on our team. He plays physically, provided offense in clutch situations and is respected in the locker room. We're happy to have this important piece rejoin us for another season."

Biography Rundown

Low's 15-goal output last season put him three short of a single-season high, which he established in 2017-18 with Wichita and Quad City. The native of Steveston, BC is entering his fourth professional season and has compiled 36 goals, 82 points and 129 PIM in 174 ECHL games.

Among notable feats last season, Low produced a personal-best four points (2g) at Wheeling on Jan. 26 and scored the Royals' "Teddy Bear Toss" goal in a win vs. Allen Dec. 15.

The 6-foot-2, 209-lb., left-handed shot played for Portland and Everett in the WHL over parts of five seasons. In 2014-15, his final major junior campaign, he posted 16 goals, 31 points and 99 PIM for Everett.

