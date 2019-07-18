Mavericks Hire Overland Park Native Kohl Schultz as Assistant Coach

July 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Missouri - Kansas City Mavericks President and General Manager, Brent Thiessen and Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, John-Scott Dickson announced Thursday that the club has hired Kohl Schultz as Assistant Coach. Schultz spent the previous two seasons with the Mavericks AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat, as Video Coordinator.

"I am excited to get up and running with Kohl on board," said Dickson, "He has experience at the next level and I am looking forward to learning from his experiences in the AHL."

Schultz, a native of Overland Park, Kansas, returns to the metro area after serving as the Director of Hockey Operations with Bemidji State University and as the Video Coordinator and Director of Community Engagement with the University of Maine men's hockey program. He attended high school at Shawnee Mission East in Prairie Village, Kansas.

"I want to thank Brent and John-Scott for the opportunity to come back home to Kansas City," Schultz said, "I also have to thank (Calgary Flames Assistant General Manager) Brad Pascall, (Calgary Flames Assistant Coach) Ryan Huska, (Stockton Heat Head Coach) Cail MacLean, (Stockton Heat Assistant Coach) Domenic Pittis and (Stockton Heat Assistant Coach) Joe Cirella from the Calgary Flames organization."

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The Mavericks open next season on the road against the rival Tulsa Oilers on October 11 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

