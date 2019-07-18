Everblades Release Top Six Promo Dates for 2019-20 Season

July 18, 2019





ESTERO, Fla. - With regular season hockey in Southwest Florida less than 100 days away, the Florida Everblades released on Thursday the dates of six fan-favorite promotional nights for the 2019-20 season.

Fans can be part of the action with 'Blades 365 Memberships, which start as low as $9 per game and are available in full season, 24-game or 12-game options. Single-game tickets will go on sale later this summer.

The 'Blades will release the full promotional schedule in the coming weeks. See below for more information about each of the top six promotional nights.

Sweets in the Suites - Saturday, Oct. 26

Celebrate Halloween with the Everblades! The first 500 fans in the door will receive an Everblades Zamboni bank courtesy of Waste Pro. When the first period concludes, fans will have the chance to score some sweets during Trick or Treat in the suites of Hertz Arena, while the second intermission will feature a costume contest. An exclusive, limited quantity ticket package will be available soon to guarantee fans a Zamboni bank and a seat to the game.

Swampee's Birthday - Friday, Nov. 8

Join in the festivities as the meanest, greenest gator celebrates his cake day! The first 500 fans will receive an Everblades jersey courtesy of Arthrex, and Swampee's mascot friends will be on hand to help celebrate. An exclusive, limited quantity ticket package will be available soon to guarantee fans a giveaway jersey and a seat to the game.

Teddy Bear Toss - Saturday, Dec. 14

A Southwest Florida holiday tradition returns on Dec. 14 - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Synovus Bank! Help the 'Blades support local children during the holiday season by donating stuffed animals, which will benefit kids at the Golisano Children's Hospital, among other local causes. Fans threw more than 8,200 teddy bears in 2018, a team record that is bound to be shattered in 2019. The 'Blades will also wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to benefit Animal Refuge Center.

Pink in the Rink - Saturday, Feb. 15

One of the best feel-good causes is back on Feb. 15, when the 'Blades do battle against breast cancer on Pink in the Rink Night presented by Radiology Regional Center and Fight Like Chrissy. The 'Blades will wear special 'Pink the Rink' jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame. As part of Player Month in February, the back of the jerseys will feature players' nicknames.

Guns & Hoses - Saturday, March 21

Help honor local police and fire with the annual Guns & Hoses Night presented by MDA! The 'Blades will sport special police/fire-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame to benefit MDA. Prior to the 'Blades game, local police and fire will go head to head to crown the winner of the Guns & Hoses.

Blackout & Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, April 4

It's a salute to the 'Blades Fans with Blackout & Fan Appreciation Night presented by Passion Foundation, which helps support the fight against Melanoma! Fans will receive a team photo along with a 'Blades rally card on the way into the game. The Everblades will wear special black jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame to benefit Passion Foundation.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals.

