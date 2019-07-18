Americans Bring Back Forward Braylon Shmyr

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Braylon Shmyr to a contract for the 2019-2020 season.

The 5-foot-11 speedy forward will join the Americans for a third season. Shmyr played in nine games late in the 2017-2018 season and had four points (2 goals and 2 assists). He was a part of the Americans roster for a full season last year, playing in 64 games and tallying 44 points (20 goals and 24 assists).

Shmyr played in a combined three American Hockey League games last year in Springfield and San Antonio. The resident of Calgary, Alberta, played major junior hockey with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League, where he led his team in scoring in the 2017-2018 season scoring 88 points in 72 games.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to Allen for another season," said Shmyr. "I really like playing for Coach Martinson. He's tough on me, but I take that as a compliment. He has high expectation for me as a hockey player and I want to live up to those expectations. I know last year was a tough season for all Americans fans, but I know this year will be different."

He becomes the fifth player announced by the Americans this off-season, joining forwards Jacob Doty, Spencer Asuchak, Mike Hedden and defenseman Ben Owen. Look for more announcements coming soon. The Americans open their 11th training camp in October.

