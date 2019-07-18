Oilers Re-Sign Head Coach Rob Murray

July 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Thursday the team re-signed Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Rob Murray to a two-year extension through the 2020-21 season.

Murray led the Oilers to a 42-24-6 regular season record and the Mountain Division title in 2018-19, earning the ECHL's General Manager of the Year, which was voted on by the league's coaches. Tulsa advanced to the Western Conference Finals, falling in seven games to the eventual Kelly Cup runner-up Toledo Walleye.

"I'm happy to be back in Tulsa for another two years," said Murray. "We accomplished many of our goals as a team last season and I'm looking forward to building off of that success with a strong group of players returning from the roster."

The Toronto, Ontario native has a 73-53-18 record in his two seasons with the Oilers and holds a career record of 304-203-68 in his eight ECHL seasons. Murray spent six of those seasons with the Alaska Aces, winning three consecutive Brabham Cups and a Kelly Cup Championship in 2014.

Under the guidance of Murray, the 2018-19 Oilers accomplished the organization's first division championship since 1975-76 and matched a franchise-best 53 combined regular season and playoff wins. He enters his 17th pro season as a coach, spending eight seasons with the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins from 2003-2011, before heading to Alaska. He originally signed with Tulsa in July 2017.

"We're very excited to have Rob back on board," said Oilers General Manager Taylor Hall. "Having a coach of his caliber lead this team to new heights last season was huge for our fan base, and it was important for us to bring him back this summer."

As a player, Murray skated in 1,018 AHL and 107 NHL games during 16 pro seasons and was inducted into the AHL's Hall of Fame in 2017. He was drafted 61st overall by the Washington Capitals in the third round of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft.

The Oilers begin the 2019-20 season with three games at the BOK on Opening Weekend October 11-13. Tulsa opens the schedule Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:05pm against the Kansas City Mavericks, before hosting the Allen Americans Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05pm. The Oilers wrap up the weekend with a Sunday matinee at 4:05pm against the Rapid City Rush.

