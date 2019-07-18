Ryan Walker Returns to Adirondack

July 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Ryan Walker has been signed to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Walker, 22, joined the Thunder last season after being released from his PTO with the Binghamton Devils in the AHL after appearing in one game. Walker went on to play in five games with Adirondack at the conclusion of 2018-19.

Walker turned pro following his senior season at Union College that saw him post 29 points in 39 games (15 goals, 14 assists). The Spotswood, NJ native racked up a total of 32 goals and 36 assists in his 142-game college career for the Dutchmen.

"I loved my short time at the end of the year with the Thunder," Walker said. "It's an unbelievable place to play with amazing fans that bring their passion each and every night. I had the pleasure of playing with great guys on and off the ice for the month I was there. The coaching staff is awesome, upfront and honest and fun to play for!".

Walker played one season for the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League, collecting 34 points in 60 games (10 goals, 24 assists). Before his lone year in the USHL, Walker went through the junior ranks in the Eastern Hockey League, North American Prospects Hockey League, and Atlantic Youth Hockey League all with the New Jersey Junior Titans. It was in the AYHL where Walker saw his most productive offensive season, netting 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) in 26 games played in 2013-14.

