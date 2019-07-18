Growlers Re-Sign Evan Neugold

July 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, Proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that they have re-signed defenseman Evan Neugold to a one-year, ECHL contract.

Neugold, 26, appeared in 62 games last season with the Newfoundland Growlers where he picked up 26 points (4 goals, 12 assists) and recorded 30 penalty minutes. In the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Goshen, Connecticut native skated in 7 games, recording 1 assist.

The 6'2" defenseman joined the Growlers on an ECHL contract prior to the 2018-19 Inaugural season after splitting time between the Adirondack Thunder and South Carolina Stingrays in 2017-18 where he combined for 4 points (2 goals and 2 assists) in 27 games.

