Forward Mitch Moroz Agrees to Third Steelheads Season in 2019-20

July 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Forward Mitch Moroz returns for the third season with the Idaho Steelheads, agreeing to terms for the 2019-20 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Thursday.

"I'm excited," said Moroz. "Personally, my past two years I've only played about 60 games, so I'm looking to get a more complete season and keep building on what we've built - building on what the core guys have established here - especially with [Sheen] stepping in, and helping him win."

Moroz, 25, played in 42 games during the 2018-19 season, posting five goals and 16 assists for 21 points with 214 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating. The Calgary, Alb. native made his season debut on November 23 and has logged 64 games over his two seasons with the Steelheads, tallying 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points with 302 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating. He was named an assistant captain in November.

Over the last two seasons, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound has been known as both an emotional leader on the ice and a community activist off the ice, taking the time away from hockey to give back to the Treasure Valley community. Last season, he was the most active in the Boise community, earning the Bill Campbell Community Service Award as the player who embodied the spirit of Bill Campbell and worked to make the Treasure Valley a better place. His activation with fans and members of the community come from a rooted family value of being community minded, and his emotional connection has provided a source of wisdom and engagement for local youth and fans.

"I think it's hugely important when you have a base platform to use. It's cool to get out in the community and interact. It just brings everybody closer. It's a big city, but it feels smaller when you're involved with those types of events. I think it stems from my family's upbringing and coming from my roots of a small town. Everyone always chips in. I never do it for the recognition, but I do enjoy the comradery and getting out there."

"We're pleased to have Mitch back in Boise," said Sheen. "His leadership and experience is invaluable. He's a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve every night for his teammates and this city."

Prior to joining the Steelheads, Moroz played three seasons in the AHL between the Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors and Tucson RoadRunners, totaling 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points with 314 penalty minutes through 147 games beginning in the 2014-15 season. He also played for the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) before his professional career, boasting 64 goals and 59 assists for 123 points with 429 penalty minutes through 213 games from the 2009-10 season through the 2013-14 campaign. He was an assistant captain in 2013-14 and was drafted 32nd overall (2nd Round) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2012 NHL Draft.

This marks the seventh player announced by the Steelheads returning to the organization, joining defensemen Keegan Kanzig, Jeff King and Eric Sweetman as well as forwards Will Merchant, Kyle Schempp and Captain A.J. White. Future player announcements will be made at a later date.

"I'm excited for the same faces to have new experiences and push a little deeper in the playoffs," said Moroz. "The ultimate goal is to bring home a Kelly Cup back to Boise, and I think that's in the forefront of our minds on day one of training camp. We're on the right track."

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 for the 2019-20 Home Opener against the Wichita Thunder. Season tickets and flex plans for the 2019-20 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the summer on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

