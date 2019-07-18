Dylan Fitze Returns to Solar Bears for 2019-20
July 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Dylan Fitze for the 2019-20 season.
"Dylan showed me he was capable of transitioning to the pro game last season," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's going to continue to develop as a player, and we expect him to take on more responsibility this coming season."
Fitze (FITS), 26, skated in 51 games with Orlando during his rookie season, recording 27 points (14g-13a) and 63 penalty minutes. He then added two assists and four penalty minutes in nine playoff contests for the Solar Bears.
"I'm excited and thrilled to be back in Orlando this season," Fitze said. "I'm looking forward to playing against in front of our fans at Amway Center and accomplishing what we set out to do from the start of last season - and that's to bring a Kelly Cup to this city."
Prior to turning pro, Fitze spent five years playing for Laurentian University of the Canadian U Sports system. In 129 career games for the Voyageurs program, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward generated 73 points (41g-32a) and 248 penalty minutes.
Before beginning his university career, the Peterborough, Ontario native played major junior hockey for the Peterborough Petes and Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League, amassing 15 points (6g-9a) and 44 penalty minutes in 70 games.
