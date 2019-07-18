Head Coach Jason Christie Receives Multi-Year Contract Extension

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that Vice President of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Jason Christie has received a multi-year contract extension. In addition, the team also announced the renewal of its affiliation agreement with the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose for the 2019-2020 season.

Christie was initially named head coach of the Icemen on June 6, 2017 when the team debuted in Jacksonville. Christie guided the Icemen to their first playoff appearance last season. Christie remains the ECHL's All-Time leader in coaching wins with 609 regular season victories in 16 seasons which includes stints with the Peoria Rivermen (2000-2005), Utah Grizzlies (2005-2008), Ontario Reign (2011-2015), Tulsa Oilers (2015-2017) and Jacksonville (2017-Present). While with Ontario, Christie guided the Reign to four consecutive 40-plus wins seasons and three consecutive Pacific Division titles.

"Coach Christie has been an integral part of our team both on and off the ice," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "Jason has established himself as one of the most successful coaches in the game and he recently led our team to the playoffs in just our second season. It is a very exciting time for our organization. On Tuesday we announced new local ownership with Andrew Kaufmann, and today we are able to solidify the leadership in our hockey operations department by keeping Jason in the fold and renewing our affiliation agreement with Winnipeg and Manitoba."

Christie has made 11 postseason appearances as an ECHL head coach earning a total of 45 postseason victories.

"I want to thank our ownership and management team for the opportunity to continue to be a part of this first-class organization," said Christie. "We built a lot of momentum last season and we need to continue to raise the bar moving forward. My family and I have made North Florida our home and we are excited to remain here in a community that has such a passion for Icemen hockey."

As a player, Christie played the last of his ten professional seasons with Peoria and led the Rivermen to the 2000 Kelly Cup Championship, earning co-Most Valuable Player honors. He also played five additional seasons in the American Hockey League and International Hockey League.

The Icemen also announced Thursday that it has renewed their affiliation agreement with the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL) for a third consecutive season.

"The Winnipeg Jets are a first-class organization that has also seen success in recent years,' said Ohrablo. "The Jets, along with their AHL affiliate the Manitoba Moose, have provided us with rising stars such as Mikhail Berdin, Ken Appleby, Jacob Cederholm, Justin Woods and many more. We are proud to partner with them for a third season."

Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

