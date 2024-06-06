Worcester Railers Named Community Service Team of the Year Award Finalist for Sixth Straight Season

June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) have been named a finalist for the 2023-24 ECHL Community Service Team of the Year Award for the sixth consecutive season.

"The Worcester Railers have prioritized our community since day one," Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "We take pride in giving back to families and non-profits throughout Central Massachusetts and are once again grateful that the ECHL has recognized these efforts annually."

Established in 2016, the Worcester Railers HC Foundation has donated more than $1.6 million and has partnered with over 750 local community organizations throughout Central Massachusetts. The Foundation aims to make the sport of hockey accessible for all and has a primary focus on youth-based organizations in Central Mass.

During the 2023-24 season, the foundation donated more than two-hundred thousand dollars to non-profits in the region, contributed more than 2,500 volunteer hours, and welcomed more than 2,000 kids for the team's flagship community program, Skate to Success.

The Railers were the recipient of the community service award in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.The ECHL Team Awards presented by SponsorCX will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 26.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.