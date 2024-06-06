Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on June 29th

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by St. Luke's University Health Network, will hold their next Try Hockey For Free program on Saturday, April 29, 2024 from 3-4 PM at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex. This is a monthly opportunity for kids in our community to try hockey at NO CHARGE!

If your child is NEW to hockey and born between the years 2013-2019, they are eligible to participate in our event!

If you have any questions, please reach out to Coach Joely Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com).

The RRYHA is also holding private lessons and clinics run by our coaching staff! If you'd like to advance your hockey skills click "See All Clinics" below!

All clinics are run by Asst. Director Bryce Witman

To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.

Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.

Lion's Den Team Store RRYHA Apparel!

The Lion's Den is open daily 9 AM - 4 PM! Get your biggest Royals fan our new apparel and gear for the new year!

Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore

2024-25 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

