Gladiators Nominated for Three ECHL Awards
June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - Today, the finalists for the 2023-24 ECHL Awards were announced, which will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, June 26th.
Amidst the categories and finalists, the Atlanta Gladiators sales staff were recognized for the "Rising Star Award" and "Group Department of the Year", specifically in terms of year-over-year growth.
Individually, our very own account executive Alex Bennett was nominated for "Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year" which is given to the account executive within the ECHL that best exemplifies professionalism, along with generating a significant amount of revenue through FSE's, groups, and sponsorship.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 6, 2024
- Admirals Earn Six Nominations for 2023-24 ECHL Awards - Norfolk Admirals
- Reading Royals Named Finalist for 2023-24 "Game Operations Team of the Year" Award - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Nominated for Three ECHL Awards - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Named Community Service Team of the Year Award Finalist for Sixth Straight Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush Named Finalist for Five ECHL Team Awards - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Named Finalists for Seven 2023-24 ECHL Awards - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen Named Finalists for Six ECHL Team Awards for 2023-24 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mariners in Running for Four League Awards - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Nominated for Two Team Awards - Wichita Thunder
- Utah Grizzlies Named a Finalist for Six ECHL Team Awards - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Set Record, Eight ECHL Award Nominations - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Organization Named ECHL Awards Finalist - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Finalists for 2023-24 Team Awards Presented by SponsorCX - ECHL
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on June 29th - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.