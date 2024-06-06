Gladiators Nominated for Three ECHL Awards

June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - Today, the finalists for the 2023-24 ECHL Awards were announced, which will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, June 26th.

Amidst the categories and finalists, the Atlanta Gladiators sales staff were recognized for the "Rising Star Award" and "Group Department of the Year", specifically in terms of year-over-year growth.

Individually, our very own account executive Alex Bennett was nominated for "Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year" which is given to the account executive within the ECHL that best exemplifies professionalism, along with generating a significant amount of revenue through FSE's, groups, and sponsorship.

