Reading Royals Named Finalist for 2023-24 "Game Operations Team of the Year" Award
June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their finalist selection for "Game Operations Team of the Year" at the 2023-24 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX. The awards will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 26.
Creative Director Jak Kerley and the Royals production crew received the finalist selection for their game presentation and theme night correlation to fan experiences at games. The production crew includes the following members:
Adam Alberco
Ashley Lawson
Amber Michalowski
Ben Smith
Chris Magoo
Dan "Traffic Dan" Miller
Daniel Redcay
Dave "Frenchy" Baumann
Dylan "Taco" Ward
Genell Clarkson
Haley Thomas
Jack Verduer
Jamie Jackson
John Erbicella
Jon O'Neil
Matt Eshbach
Mike Keller
Tammey Quigley
Tim Roche
TJ Augustine
Willmary Carrasco
Nicole Clemons
Matt Rome
Owen Long
"It's very fulfilling to have a job centered around creating a fun atmosphere," said Kerley. "I love coming to work everyday to try and give the people of Reading a fun night out. I'm very tankful that the ECHL was able to recognize the fantastic job my team does. This offseason we've already taken steps to level up our show, and continue building off of our previous season to be even better."
"I was excited to see the addition of this award because we feel our game presentation is the best in the league," said Vice President of Operations Dakota Procyk. "Our creative team does an excellent job keeping things fresh and adding new ideas throughout the season. Keeping our fans entertained from the moment they walk into our arena is the top priority on game days. This recognition speaks to the hard work put in by the creative team year-round."
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2023-24 Season. The Royals are joined by the Adirondack Thunder, Cincinnati Cyclones, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Kalamazoo Wings and the Savannah Ghost Pirates in the award category. This is the first season "Game Operations Team of the Year" is an ECHL season award category.
2024-25 Season Memberships
Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
- Gladiators Nominated for Three ECHL Awards - Atlanta Gladiators
