Mariners in Running for Four League Awards

June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners are up for four ECHL Team Awards for 2023-24, the league announced on Thursday. The Mariners are finalists in the categories of Specialty Jersey of the Year, Ticket Department - Year Over Year Growth, Broadcaster of the Year, and Ticket Sales Professional of the Year. The winners will be announced on June 26th as part of the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, NV.

In the Specialty Jersey of the Year category the Mariners are a finalist for their "Lewiston Strong" warmups jerseys. In response to the tragic shooting in Lewiston last October, the Mariners skated out to warmups on November 24th, wearing jerseys containing the names of the 18 victims on the sleeves. The jerseys read "Lewiston Strong" on the front, with the Maine state logo and a heart in Lewiston's geographic location. All jerseys contained the number 207, the area code for the state. The jerseys were auctioned off, helping the Mariners raise more than $21,000 in total for the Lewiston community.

The Mariners sales team is once again a finalist in the Ticket Department - Year Over Year Growth category, an award that they won in 2023. With seven sellouts and a North Division-leading average attendance of over 4,300 fans per game, the Mariners broke organizational records for revenue generated, season tickets and group tickets sold in 2023-24.

There are two individual categories in which the Mariners have finalists. Michael Keeley is in the running for Broadcaster of the Year and Cavan Weggler for Ticket Sales Professional of the Year. Both Keeley and Weggler were also finalists for different categories in 2023: Media/PR Director of the Year and Sales Rookie of the Year, respectively.

"These awards are a great acknowledgement for all the work our staff has put in to the 2023-24 Mariners season," said Mariners President Adam Goldberg. "This is a staff that puts their head down, works hard and uses incredible teamwork and communication. I have been impressed with how the league has grown since I started here, and it is wonderful to be recognized as some of the leaders in these categories. It is especially outstanding to have Michael and Cavan be singled out for their contributions this past season."

The 2023-24 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26. The presentation will also be available on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 PM ET that evening.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Group tickets and premium seating are now also on sale. Single game tickets will be available in September.

