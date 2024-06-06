ECHL Announces Finalists for 2023-24 Team Awards Presented by SponsorCX

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today the finalists for the 2023-24 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 26.The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2023-24 Season. The awards and finalists are:Community Service Team of the YearCincinnati CyclonesFlorida EverbladesKalamazoo WingsSouth Carolina StingraysWorcester RailersMost Creative Ticket Package of the YearIndy Fuel - Father's Day 4 PackKalamazoo Wings - Business Insider PackageRapid City Rush - Lightsaber PackageSouth Carolina Stingrays - Flash SalesToledo Walleye - Walleye WeddingBroadcaster of the YearRob Lippolis, AdirondackDavid Fine, IowaMichael Keeley, MaineWeston DeWitt, NorfolkCristiano Simonetta, SavannahCorporate Partnership Team of the YearFort Wayne KometsIdaho SteelheadsJacksonville IcemenKansas City MavericksSavannah Ghost PiratesSouth Carolina StingraysTicket Sales Professional of the YearNathan Reed, CincinnatiBen Pulley, IndyCavan Weggler, MaineCasey Christensen, NorfolkAlex Lasky, Rapid CityGriffin Burgman, SavannahMaddie Recker, ToledoProlific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - YOY GrowthAdirondack ThunderGreenville Swamp RabbitsMaine MarinersNorfolk AdmiralsSouth Carolina StingraysUtah GrizzliesRising Star AwardAdirondack ThunderAtlanta GladiatorsGreenville Swamp RabbitsNorfolk AdmiralsUtah GrizzliesMarketing Team of the YearAllen AmericansJacksonville IcemenOrlando Solar BearsToledo WalleyeWheeling NailersTheme Night of the YearGreenville Swamp Rabbits - Glow NightIdaho Steelheads - Heart HeroesSavannah Ghost Pirates - Golden GhostsUtah Grizzlies - Guns n HosesWichita Thunder - Bluey NightJoe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the YearDana Grey, CincinnatiShane Albahrani, Fort WayneCam McGuire, IdahoChris Cadeau, KalamazooJason Mals, WichitaSpecialty Jersey of the YearAdirondack Thunder - Country JerseyCincinnati Cyclones - ScoopsKalamazoo Wings - Deaf AwarenessMaine Mariners - Lewiston StrongRapid City Rush - Military AwarenessToledo Walleye - Rock the RinkTicket Sales Rookie of the YearAlex Bennett, AtlantaLindsay Plymale, CincinnatiLogan Woolcock, NorfolkMakayla Stinson, South CarolinaRyan Ashley, ToledoTeeghan Turner, UtahMax Fiedorczyk, WheelingGroup Department of the Year - AggregateCincinnati CyclonesFlorida EverbladesIndy FuelJacksonville IcemenOrlando Solar BearsToledo WalleyeTeam Award of ExcellenceFlorida EverbladesIndy FuelJacksonville IcemenSavannah Ghost PiratesToledo WalleyeMost Creative Revenue Generation of the YearGreenville Swamp Rabbits - 5th Line ClubJacksonville Icemen - Sports Hall of FameToledo Walleye - Nugget GateUtah Grizzlies - Grizz Fights CancerWheeling Nailers - Forge the FutureInclusive Spirit AwardCincinnati CyclonesKalamazoo WingsRapid City RushSouth Carolina StingraysTulsa OilersCorporate Partnership Professional of the YearTadd Sipowicz, AdirondackJosh Testin, Fort WayneMike DiPalma, IdahoGeorgia Veatch, Rapid CityMario Picciotto, South CarolinaThomas Townley, ToledoGame Operations Team of the YearAdirondack ThunderCincinnati CyclonesGreenville Swamp RabbitsIndy FuelKalamazoo WingsReading RoyalsSavannah Ghost PiratesProlific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - AggregateCincinnati CyclonesFlorida EverbladesIndy FuelJacksonville IcemenSavannah Ghost PiratesToledo WalleyeGroup Department of the Year - YOY GrowthAtlanta GladiatorsGreenville Swamp RabbitsKalamazoo WingsNorfolk AdmiralsUtah Grizzlies

