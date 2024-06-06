ECHL Announces Finalists for 2023-24 Team Awards Presented by SponsorCX
June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today the finalists for the 2023-24 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 26.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2023-24 Season. The awards and finalists are:
Community Service Team of the Year
Cincinnati Cyclones
Florida Everblades
Kalamazoo Wings
South Carolina Stingrays
Worcester Railers
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year
Indy Fuel - Father's Day 4 Pack
Kalamazoo Wings - Business Insider Package
Rapid City Rush - Lightsaber Package
South Carolina Stingrays - Flash Sales
Toledo Walleye - Walleye Wedding
Broadcaster of the Year
Rob Lippolis, Adirondack
David Fine, Iowa
Michael Keeley, Maine
Weston DeWitt, Norfolk
Cristiano Simonetta, Savannah
Corporate Partnership Team of the Year
Fort Wayne Komets
Idaho Steelheads
Jacksonville Icemen
Kansas City Mavericks
Savannah Ghost Pirates
South Carolina Stingrays
Ticket Sales Professional of the Year
Nathan Reed, Cincinnati
Ben Pulley, Indy
Cavan Weggler, Maine
Casey Christensen, Norfolk
Alex Lasky, Rapid City
Griffin Burgman, Savannah
Maddie Recker, Toledo
Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth
Adirondack Thunder
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Maine Mariners
Norfolk Admirals
South Carolina Stingrays
Utah Grizzlies
Rising Star Award
Adirondack Thunder
Atlanta Gladiators
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Norfolk Admirals
Utah Grizzlies
Marketing Team of the Year
Allen Americans
Jacksonville Icemen
Orlando Solar Bears
Toledo Walleye
Wheeling Nailers
Theme Night of the Year
Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Glow Night
Idaho Steelheads - Heart Heroes
Savannah Ghost Pirates - Golden Ghosts
Utah Grizzlies - Guns n Hoses
Wichita Thunder - Bluey Night
Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year
Dana Grey, Cincinnati
Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne
Cam McGuire, Idaho
Chris Cadeau, Kalamazoo
Jason Mals, Wichita
Specialty Jersey of the Year
Adirondack Thunder - Country Jersey
Cincinnati Cyclones - Scoops
Kalamazoo Wings - Deaf Awareness
Maine Mariners - Lewiston Strong
Rapid City Rush - Military Awareness
Toledo Walleye - Rock the Rink
Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year
Alex Bennett, Atlanta
Lindsay Plymale, Cincinnati
Logan Woolcock, Norfolk
Makayla Stinson, South Carolina
Ryan Ashley, Toledo
Teeghan Turner, Utah
Max Fiedorczyk, Wheeling
Group Department of the Year - Aggregate
Cincinnati Cyclones
Florida Everblades
Indy Fuel
Jacksonville Icemen
Orlando Solar Bears
Toledo Walleye
Team Award of Excellence
Florida Everblades
Indy Fuel
Jacksonville Icemen
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Toledo Walleye
Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 5th Line Club
Jacksonville Icemen - Sports Hall of Fame
Toledo Walleye - Nugget Gate
Utah Grizzlies - Grizz Fights Cancer
Wheeling Nailers - Forge the Future
Inclusive Spirit Award
Cincinnati Cyclones
Kalamazoo Wings
Rapid City Rush
South Carolina Stingrays
Tulsa Oilers
Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year
Tadd Sipowicz, Adirondack
Josh Testin, Fort Wayne
Mike DiPalma, Idaho
Georgia Veatch, Rapid City
Mario Picciotto, South Carolina
Thomas Townley, Toledo
Game Operations Team of the Year
Adirondack Thunder
Cincinnati Cyclones
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Indy Fuel
Kalamazoo Wings
Reading Royals
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate
Cincinnati Cyclones
Florida Everblades
Indy Fuel
Jacksonville Icemen
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Toledo Walleye
Group Department of the Year - YOY Growth
Atlanta Gladiators
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Kalamazoo Wings
Norfolk Admirals
Utah Grizzlies
