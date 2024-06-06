Utah Grizzlies Named a Finalist for Six ECHL Team Awards

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have been named a finalist for six awards for the 2023-24 ECHL team awards, presented by SponsorCX. The awards show will be held in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26.

The Grizzlies are a finalist for the Theme Night of the Year award for Guns N Hoses night, which drew a crowd of 10,498 on January 27, 2024. That night the Grizzlies overcame a 2-0 third period deficit to defeat Rapid City 4-2.

The Grizzlies are a finalist for the ECHL's Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year for Grizz Fight Cancer, which took place on February 17, 2024 when Utah defeated Wheeling 2-1.

Teeghan Turner was named a finalist for the ECHL Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year.

The team was also named finalists for the Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - Year over Year Growth and Group Department of the Year - Year over Year Growth.

Utah was also named a finalist for the Rising Star Award. The Grizzlies averaged 6,003 fans per game for the 2023-24 season, which was the franchise's best average attendance since the 2002-03 season when the Grizz were in the AHL.

The 2024-25 campaign will be the Grizzlies 30th season. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year

Alex Hobbs, Atlanta

Lindsay Plymale, Cincinnati

Logan Woolcock, Norfolk

Makayla Stinson, South Carolina

Ryan Ashley, Toledo

Teeghan Turner, Utah

Max Fiedorczyk, Wheeling

Rising Star Award

Adirondack Thunder

Atlanta Gladiators

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Norfolk Admirals

Utah Grizzlies

Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 5th Line Club

Jacksonville Icemen - Sports Hall of Fame

Toledo Walleye - Nugget Gate

Utah Grizzlies - Grizz Fights Cancer

Wheeling Nailers - Forge the Future

Theme Night of the Year

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Glow Night

Idaho Steelheads - Heart Heroes

Savannah Ghost Pirates - Golden Ghosts

Utah Grizzlies - Guns n Hoses

Wichita Thunder - Bluey Night

Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth

Adirondack Thunder

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Maine Mariners

Norfolk Admirals

South Carolina Stingrays

Utah Grizzlies

Group Department of the Year - YOY Growth

Atlanta Gladiators

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Kalamazoo Wings

Norfolk Admirals

Utah Grizzlies

