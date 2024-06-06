Utah Grizzlies Named a Finalist for Six ECHL Team Awards
June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have been named a finalist for six awards for the 2023-24 ECHL team awards, presented by SponsorCX. The awards show will be held in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26.
The Grizzlies are a finalist for the Theme Night of the Year award for Guns N Hoses night, which drew a crowd of 10,498 on January 27, 2024. That night the Grizzlies overcame a 2-0 third period deficit to defeat Rapid City 4-2.
The Grizzlies are a finalist for the ECHL's Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year for Grizz Fight Cancer, which took place on February 17, 2024 when Utah defeated Wheeling 2-1.
Teeghan Turner was named a finalist for the ECHL Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year.
The team was also named finalists for the Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - Year over Year Growth and Group Department of the Year - Year over Year Growth.
Utah was also named a finalist for the Rising Star Award. The Grizzlies averaged 6,003 fans per game for the 2023-24 season, which was the franchise's best average attendance since the 2002-03 season when the Grizz were in the AHL.
The 2024-25 campaign will be the Grizzlies 30th season. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year
Alex Hobbs, Atlanta
Lindsay Plymale, Cincinnati
Logan Woolcock, Norfolk
Makayla Stinson, South Carolina
Ryan Ashley, Toledo
Teeghan Turner, Utah
Max Fiedorczyk, Wheeling
Rising Star Award
Adirondack Thunder
Atlanta Gladiators
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Norfolk Admirals
Utah Grizzlies
Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 5th Line Club
Jacksonville Icemen - Sports Hall of Fame
Toledo Walleye - Nugget Gate
Utah Grizzlies - Grizz Fights Cancer
Wheeling Nailers - Forge the Future
Theme Night of the Year
Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Glow Night
Idaho Steelheads - Heart Heroes
Savannah Ghost Pirates - Golden Ghosts
Utah Grizzlies - Guns n Hoses
Wichita Thunder - Bluey Night
Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth
Adirondack Thunder
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Maine Mariners
Norfolk Admirals
South Carolina Stingrays
Utah Grizzlies
Group Department of the Year - YOY Growth
Atlanta Gladiators
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Kalamazoo Wings
Norfolk Admirals
Utah Grizzlies
