Stingrays Named Finalists for Seven 2023-24 ECHL Awards

June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The South Carolina Stingrays have been named finalists in seven categories for the 2023-24 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX. The awards will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on June 26.

The Stingrays have been nominated for Community Service Team of the Year, Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (Flash Sales), Inclusive Spirit Award, Corporate Partnership Team of the Year, and Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year- YOY Growth.

In addition, two Stingrays employees have been nominated for individual awards. Mario Picciotto has been nominated for Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year, while Makayla Stinson has been nominated for Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year.

The complete list of the awards and nominees can be found below.

Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year

Cincinnati Cyclones Allen Americans Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 5th Line Club

Florida Everblades Jacksonville Icemen Jacksonville Icemen - Sports Hall of Fame

Kalamazoo Wings Orlando Solar Bears Toledo Walleye - Nugget Gate

South Carolina Stingrays Toledo Walleye Utah Grizzlies - Grizz Fights Cancer

Worcester Railers Wheeling Nailers Wheeling Nailers - Forge the Future

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award

Indy Fuel - Father's Day 4 Pack Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Glow Night Cincinnati Cyclones

Kalamazoo Wings - Business Insider Package Idaho Steelheads - Heart Heroes Kalamazoo Wings

Rapid City Rush - Lightsaber Package Savannah Ghost Pirates - Golden Ghosts Rapid City Rush

South Carolina Stingrays - Flash Sales Utah Grizzlies - Guns n Hoses South Carolina Stingrays

Toledo Walleye - Walleye Wedding Wichita Thunder - Bluey Night Tulsa Oilers

Broadcaster of the Year Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year

Rob Lippolis, Adirondack Dana Grey, Cincinnati Tadd Sipowicz, Adirondack

David Fine, Iowa Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne Josh Testin, Fort Wayne

Michael Keeley, Maine Cam McGuire, Idaho Mike DiPalma, Idaho

Weston DeWitt, Norfolk Chris Cadeau, Kalamazoo Georgia Veatch, Rapid City

Cristiano Simonetta, Savannah Jason Mals, Wichita Mario Picciotto, South Carolina

Thomas Townley, Toledo

Corporate Partnership Team of the Year Specialty Jersey of the Year Game Operations Team of the Year

Fort Wayne Komets Adirondack Thunder - Country Jersey Adirondack Thunder

Idaho Steelheads Cincinnati Cyclones - Scoops Cincinnati Cyclones

Jacksonville Icemen Kalamazoo Wings - Deaf Awareness Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Kansas City Mavericks Maine Mariners - Lewiston Strong Indy Fuel

Savannah Ghost Pirates Rapid City Rush - Military Awareness Kalamazoo Wings

South Carolina Stingrays Toledo Walleye - Rock the Rink Reading Royals

Savannah Ghost Pirates

Ticket Sales Professional of the Year Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate

Nathan Reed, Cincinnati Alex Hobbs, Atlanta Cincinnati Cyclones

Ben Pulley, Indy Lindsay Plymale, Cincinnati Florida Everblades

Cavan Weggler, Maine Logan Woolcock, Norfolk Indy Fuel

Casey Christensen, Norfolk Makayla Stinson, South Carolina Jacksonville Icemen

Alex Lasky, Rapid City Ryan Ashley, Toledo Savannah Ghost Pirates

Griffin Burgman, Savannah Teeghan Turner, Utah Toledo Walleye

Maddie Recker, Toledo Max Fiedorczyk, Wheeling

Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth Group Department of the Year - Aggregate Group Department of the Year - YOY Growth

Adirondack Thunder Cincinnati Cyclones Atlanta Gladiators

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Florida Everblades Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Maine Mariners Indy Fuel Kalamazoo Wings

Norfolk Admirals Jacksonville Icemen Norfolk Admirals

South Carolina Stingrays Orlando Solar Bears Utah Grizzlies

Utah Grizzlies Toledo Walleye

Rising Star Award Team Award of Excellence

Adirondack Thunder Florida Everblades

Atlanta Gladiators Indy Fuel

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Jacksonville Icemen

Norfolk Admirals Savannah Ghost Pirates

Utah Grizzlies Toledo Walleye

