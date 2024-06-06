Admirals Earn Six Nominations for 2023-24 ECHL Awards
June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have received nominations in six categories for the 2023-24 ECHL Awards.
Norfolk's team nominations include Ticket Department of the Year (year-over-year), Group Department of the Year (year-over-year), and Rising Star Award, which the Admirals received last season.
The individual nominations including Logan Woolcock for Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year, Casey Christensen for Ticket Sales Professional of the Year, and Weston DeWitt for Broadcaster of the Year.
The 2023-24 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26. The presentation will also be available on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 PM ET that evening.
--
To inquire about ticket packages for the 2024-25 season, call 757.640.1212.
