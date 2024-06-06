Walleye Nominated for Nine 2023-24 ECHL Team Awards
June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
The ECHL announced today the finalists for the 2023-24 team awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 26.
The annual ECHL team awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2023-24 season. The awards and finalists are:
Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Cincinnati Cyclones Allen Americans Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 5th Line Club
Florida Everblades Jacksonville Icemen Jacksonville Icemen - Sports Hall of Fame
Kalamazoo Wings Orlando Solar Bears Toledo Walleye - Nugget Gate
South Carolina Stingrays Toledo Walleye Utah Grizzlies - Grizz Fights Cancer
Worcester Railers Wheeling Nailers Wheeling Nailers - Forge the Future
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award
Indy Fuel - Father's Day 4 Pack Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Glow Night Cincinnati Cyclones
Kalamazoo Wings - Business Insider Package Idaho Steelheads - Heart Heroes Kalamazoo Wings
Rapid City Rush - Lightsaber Package Savannah Ghost Pirates - Golden Ghosts Rapid City Rush
South Carolina Stingrays - Flash Sales Utah Grizzlies - Guns n Hoses South Carolina Stingrays
Toledo Walleye - Walleye Wedding Wichita Thunder - Bluey Night Tulsa Oilers
Broadcaster of the Year Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year
Rob Lippolis, Adirondack Dana Grey, Cincinnati Tadd Sipowicz, Adirondack
David Fine, Iowa Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne Josh Testin, Fort Wayne
Michael Keeley, Maine Cam McGuire, Idaho Mike DiPalma, Idaho
Weston DeWitt, Norfolk Chris Cadeau, Kalamazoo Georgia Veatch, Rapid City
Cristiano Simonetta, Savannah Jason Mals, Wichita Mario Picciotto, South Carolina
Thomas Townley, Toledo
Corporate Partnership Team of the Year Specialty Jersey of the Year Game Operations Team of the Year
Fort Wayne Komets Adirondack Thunder - Country Jersey Adirondack Thunder
Idaho Steelheads Cincinnati Cyclones - Scoops Cincinnati Cyclones
Jacksonville Icemen Kalamazoo Wings - Deaf Awareness Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Kansas City Mavericks Maine Mariners - Lewiston Strong Indy Fuel
Savannah Ghost Pirates Rapid City Rush - Military Awareness Kalamazoo Wings
South Carolina Stingrays Toledo Walleye - Rock the Rink Reading Royals
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Ticket Sales Professional of the Year Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate
Nathan Reed, Cincinnati Alex Bennett, Atlanta Cincinnati Cyclones
Ben Pulley, Indy Lindsay Plymale, Cincinnati Florida Everblades
Cavan Weggler, Maine Logan Woolcock, Norfolk Indy Fuel
Casey Christensen, Norfolk Makayla Stinson, South Carolina Jacksonville Icemen
Alex Lasky, Rapid City Ryan Ashley, Toledo Savannah Ghost Pirates
Griffin Burgman, Savannah Teeghan Turner, Utah Toledo Walleye
Maddie Recker, Toledo Max Fiedorczyk, Wheeling
Prolific 1 Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth Group Department of the Year - Aggregate Group Department of the Year - YOY Growth
Adirondack Thunder Cincinnati Cyclones Atlanta Gladiators
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Florida Everblades Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Maine Mariners Indy Fuel Kalamazoo Wings
Norfolk Admirals Jacksonville Icemen Norfolk Admirals
South Carolina Stingrays Orlando Solar Bears Utah Grizzlies
Utah Grizzlies Toledo Walleye
Rising Star Award Team Award of Excellence
Adirondack Thunder Florida Everblades
Atlanta Gladiators Indy Fuel
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Jacksonville Icemen
Norfolk Admirals Savannah Ghost Pirates
Utah Grizzlies Toledo Walleye
