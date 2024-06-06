Rush Named Finalist for Five ECHL Team Awards
June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has been named as a finalist in five categories for the 2023-24 ECHL Team Awards.
The Rush organization is nominated for Specialty Jersey of the Year (Military Appreciation), Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (Lightsaber Package), and the Inclusive Spirit Award. Individually, Rush Director of Sales Alex Lasky is a finalist for Ticket Sales Professional of the Year, and Director of Corporate Fulfillment Georgia Veatch is a finalist for Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year.
"It is always an honor to be nominated for league awards," said Rush President Jared Reid. "I am proud of our group that we have here in Rapid City. We are all excited to see our hard work recognized year after year."
Rapid City won the Specialty Jersey of the Year award in 2022-23 for its Military Appreciation Night jerseys. This year, it's a finalist in the same category. The team collaborated with local artist Aaron Pearcy to design the jersey, which commemorates the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The Rush's Lightsaber Ticket Package let fans score a lightsaber along with a game ticket for Star Wars Night on December 30. Sensory Friendly Night, Night in the Rush Dreamhouse, and the Rush's growing relationship with local Native American businesses and organizations earned Rapid City a nomination for the Inclusive Spirit Award.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honors teams and individuals across the league in numerous categories for their accomplishments during the season. The ECHL will announce the 2023-24 award winners at the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on June 26.
Specialty Jersey of the Year Nominees
RAPID CITY RUSH
Adirondack Thunder
Cincinnati Cyclones
Kalamazoo Wings
Maine Mariners
Toledo Walleye
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Nominees
RAPID CITY RUSH
Indy Fuel
Kalamazoo Wings
South Carolina Stingrays
Toledo Walleye
Inclusive Spirit Award Nominees
RAPID CITY RUSH
Cincinnati Cyclones
Kalamazoo Wings
South Carolina Stingrays
Tulsa Oilers
Ticket Sales Professional of the Year Nominees
ALEX LASKY, RAPID CITY RUSH
Nathan Reed, Cincinnati Cyclones
Ben Pulley, Indy Fuel
Cavan Weggler, Maine Mariners
Casey Christensen, Norfolk Admirals
Griffin Burgman, Savannah Ghost Pirates
Maddie Recker, Toledo Walleye
Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year Nominees
GEORGIA VEATCH, RAPID CITY RUSH
Tadd Sipowicz, Adirondack Thunder
Josh Testin, Fort Wayne Komets
Mike DiPalma, Idaho Steelheads
Mario Picciotto, South Carolina Stingrays
Thomas Townley, Toledo Walleye
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 6, 2024
- Admirals Earn Six Nominations for 2023-24 ECHL Awards - Norfolk Admirals
- Reading Royals Named Finalist for 2023-24 "Game Operations Team of the Year" Award - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Nominated for Three ECHL Awards - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Named Community Service Team of the Year Award Finalist for Sixth Straight Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush Named Finalist for Five ECHL Team Awards - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Named Finalists for Seven 2023-24 ECHL Awards - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen Named Finalists for Six ECHL Team Awards for 2023-24 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mariners in Running for Four League Awards - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Nominated for Two Team Awards - Wichita Thunder
- Utah Grizzlies Named a Finalist for Six ECHL Team Awards - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Set Record, Eight ECHL Award Nominations - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Organization Named ECHL Awards Finalist - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Finalists for 2023-24 Team Awards Presented by SponsorCX - ECHL
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on June 29th - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.