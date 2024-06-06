Rush Named Finalist for Five ECHL Team Awards

June 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has been named as a finalist in five categories for the 2023-24 ECHL Team Awards.

The Rush organization is nominated for Specialty Jersey of the Year (Military Appreciation), Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (Lightsaber Package), and the Inclusive Spirit Award. Individually, Rush Director of Sales Alex Lasky is a finalist for Ticket Sales Professional of the Year, and Director of Corporate Fulfillment Georgia Veatch is a finalist for Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year.

"It is always an honor to be nominated for league awards," said Rush President Jared Reid. "I am proud of our group that we have here in Rapid City. We are all excited to see our hard work recognized year after year."

Rapid City won the Specialty Jersey of the Year award in 2022-23 for its Military Appreciation Night jerseys. This year, it's a finalist in the same category. The team collaborated with local artist Aaron Pearcy to design the jersey, which commemorates the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Rush's Lightsaber Ticket Package let fans score a lightsaber along with a game ticket for Star Wars Night on December 30. Sensory Friendly Night, Night in the Rush Dreamhouse, and the Rush's growing relationship with local Native American businesses and organizations earned Rapid City a nomination for the Inclusive Spirit Award.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honors teams and individuals across the league in numerous categories for their accomplishments during the season. The ECHL will announce the 2023-24 award winners at the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on June 26.

Specialty Jersey of the Year Nominees

RAPID CITY RUSH

Adirondack Thunder

Cincinnati Cyclones

Kalamazoo Wings

Maine Mariners

Toledo Walleye

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Nominees

RAPID CITY RUSH

Indy Fuel

Kalamazoo Wings

South Carolina Stingrays

Toledo Walleye

Inclusive Spirit Award Nominees

RAPID CITY RUSH

Cincinnati Cyclones

Kalamazoo Wings

South Carolina Stingrays

Tulsa Oilers

Ticket Sales Professional of the Year Nominees

ALEX LASKY, RAPID CITY RUSH

Nathan Reed, Cincinnati Cyclones

Ben Pulley, Indy Fuel

Cavan Weggler, Maine Mariners

Casey Christensen, Norfolk Admirals

Griffin Burgman, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Maddie Recker, Toledo Walleye

Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year Nominees

GEORGIA VEATCH, RAPID CITY RUSH

Tadd Sipowicz, Adirondack Thunder

Josh Testin, Fort Wayne Komets

Mike DiPalma, Idaho Steelheads

Mario Picciotto, South Carolina Stingrays

Thomas Townley, Toledo Walleye

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.