Worcester Railers HC Sign Rookie Forward Danny Katic

January 20, 2022







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forward Danny Katic (@d_katic27) to an ECHL contract.

Danny Katic, 21, enters his first professional season after appearing in six games with the University of Toronto (USports) this season posting five points (2G, 3A). The 6-foot-4, 215lb forward played four seasons with the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2016-20 accumulating 67 points (23G, 44A) in 170 career games. During his time in Saginaw, the Porcupine, ON native helped lead the Spirit to back-to-back OHL West Division Championships (2018-19, 2019-20) and was awarded the most improved player during the 2019-20 season where he set career highs in games played (62), goals (13), assists (23), and points (36).

