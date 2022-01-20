ECHL Transactions - January 20
January 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 20, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Aaron Huffnagle, F
Trois-Rivières:
Francis Beauvillier, F
Maxime St-Cyr, F
Mathieu Brisebois, D
Wheeling:
Taylor Egan, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Adirondack:
Brennan Feasey, F from Worcester
Jacksonville:
Dominick Sacco, F from South Carolina
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica
Add Patrick McGrath, F assigned by Utica
Delete Colin Long, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Utica
Delete Ryan Roth, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Allen:
Add Chase Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/19]
Atlanta:
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Gomercic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)
Cincinnati:
Add Aaron Ryback, F signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Delete Nick Jermain, F traded to Maine
Indy:
Add Karl El-Mir, F returned from loan to Ontario
Add Keegan Iverson, F returned from loan to Ontario
Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Cleveland
Delete Max Humitz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)
Kansas City:
Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G traded to Fort Wayne
Newfoundland:
Add Andrew D'Agostini, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Garrett Johnston, D returned from loan to Abbotsford
Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Gordie Green, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Tristan Pomerleau, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve
Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG
Norfolk:
Delete Chase Lang, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Barret Kirwin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ryan Orgel, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve
Delete Barret Kirwin, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Matt Cooper, G added as EBUG
Trois-Rivières:
Add Cameron Hillis, F assigned from Laval by Montreal
Add Charles-David Beaudoin, D assigned by Laval
Add Justin Ducharme, F assigned by Laval
Add Anthony DeLuca, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dylan Labbe, D placed on reserve
Delete Francis Meilleur, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Niclas Almari, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Mangone, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Harris, F traded to Jacksonville
Worcester:
Add Danny Katic, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F returned from loan to Hartford
Add Jordan Smotherman, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2022
- Fuel Receive Four Players from AHL Clubs - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - January 20 - ECHL
- Chase Lang Called up to Chicago Wolves - Norfolk Admirals
- Lightning Reassign Amir Miftakhov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Sign Trio Ahead of Weekend Series - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bernard and Roy Return to Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush, Black Hills Energy, Announce Donation Total from Rush Gives Back Night - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Rookie Forward Danny Katic - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Acquire Nick Jermain from Fort Wayne - Maine Mariners
- Adirondack Junior Thunder to Join Eastern Hockey League Premier this Fall - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Pick up Four Sunday Home Games - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Book Drive Benefits Children Read Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- The Family Business of Sutton Rodeo - Rapid City Rush
- Colleen Coyne Highlights Mariners 'Women in Sports' Panel - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.