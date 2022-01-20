ECHL Transactions - January 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 20, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Aaron Huffnagle, F

Trois-Rivières:

Francis Beauvillier, F

Maxime St-Cyr, F

Mathieu Brisebois, D

Wheeling:

Taylor Egan, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Adirondack:

Brennan Feasey, F from Worcester

Jacksonville:

Dominick Sacco, F from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica

Add Patrick McGrath, F assigned by Utica

Delete Colin Long, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Utica

Delete Ryan Roth, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Allen:

Add Chase Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/19]

Atlanta:

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Gomercic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)

Cincinnati:

Add Aaron Ryback, F signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Delete Nick Jermain, F traded to Maine

Indy:

Add Karl El-Mir, F returned from loan to Ontario

Add Keegan Iverson, F returned from loan to Ontario

Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Cleveland

Delete Max Humitz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)

Kansas City:

Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G traded to Fort Wayne

Newfoundland:

Add Andrew D'Agostini, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Garrett Johnston, D returned from loan to Abbotsford

Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Gordie Green, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Tristan Pomerleau, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve

Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG

Norfolk:

Delete Chase Lang, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Barret Kirwin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ryan Orgel, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

Delete Barret Kirwin, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Matt Cooper, G added as EBUG

Trois-Rivières:

Add Cameron Hillis, F assigned from Laval by Montreal

Add Charles-David Beaudoin, D assigned by Laval

Add Justin Ducharme, F assigned by Laval

Add Anthony DeLuca, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dylan Labbe, D placed on reserve

Delete Francis Meilleur, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Niclas Almari, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Mangone, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Harris, F traded to Jacksonville

Worcester:

Add Danny Katic, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F returned from loan to Hartford

Add Jordan Smotherman, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

