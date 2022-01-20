Admirals Pick up Four Sunday Home Games

ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals have picked up four Sunday home games after announcing this weekend's postponed games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

For postponed dates, individual game ticket holders may exchange those tickets for any other regular-season home game during the 2022-23 season.

Promotions for postponed games will be rescheduled and announced soon. Ticket holders who purchased single-game tickets for a specific promotion may exchange those tickets for the promotion's rescheduled date.

Below is the adjusted home schedule for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The originally scheduled game on March 31 was removed to accommodate the new dates.

Friday, January 28: vs. South Carolina | 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 29: vs. South Carolina | 7:30 PM

Sunday, January 30: vs. South Carolina | 3:00 PM

Wednesday, February 16: vs. Rapid City | 7:30 PM

Friday, February 18: vs. Rapid City | 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 19: vs. Rapid City | 7:30 PM

Wednesday, March 2: vs. Atlanta | 7:30 PM

Friday, March 4: vs. Atlanta | 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 5: vs. Atlanta | 7:30 PM

Wednesday, March 16: vs. Reading | 7:30 PM

Friday, March 18: vs. Greenville | 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 19: vs. Greenville | 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 20: vs. Greenville | 5:00 PM

Tuesday, March 29: vs. Jacksonville | 7:30 PM

Wednesday, March 30: vs. Jacksonville | 7:30 PM

Friday, April 1: vs. Jacksonville | 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 2: vs. Jacksonville | 7:30 PM

Sunday, April 3: vs. Jacksonville | 5:00 PM

Wednesday, April 13: vs. South Carolina | 7:30 PM

Friday, April 15: vs. South Carolina | 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 16: vs. South Carolina | 7:30 PM

Sunday, April 17: vs. Jacksonville | 5:00 PM

The Admirals return to Norfolk Scope on Friday, January 28 as they take on the South Carolina Stingrays.

