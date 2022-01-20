Colleen Coyne Highlights Mariners 'Women in Sports' Panel

PORTLAND, ME - USA Hockey Olympic gold medalist Colleen Coyne will be featured in a "Women in Sports" panel before the Maine Mariners game against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, January 21st at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans who purchase tickets to the game will be able to attend the event and participate in a Q&A session for no additional cost.

Coyne was a member of the 1998 gold medal team at the Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. She has deep New England roots, born in Falmouth, Massachusetts and playing college hockey at the University of New Hampshire, where she was a star defender. She is currently the President of the Boston Pride of the National Women's Hockey League, and the reigning Isobel Cup champions.

The panel discussion and Q&A session will take place from 6:00 - 6:30 PM at the bottom of section E prior to the 7:15 faceoff between the Mariners and Solar Bears. Doors will open at 5:30. The session will be hosted by Mariners in-game emcee Lizzie Muse and will also feature Maine Sports Hall of Famer and college hockey official Jessica LeClerc, Mariners Account Executive Shannon Upton, and Mariners Marketing Manager Natalie Immediato.

Tickets to Friday's game can be purchased through FEVO or Ticketmaster. The game is sponsored by KITna Brewing. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the 2nd period. The Mariners will be home each of the next two Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays - "3kends" presented by $3 Deweys.

