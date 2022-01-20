Lightning Reassign Amir Miftakhov to Solar Bears

January 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Miftakhov, 21, returns to Orlando, where he won his lone appearance with the Solar Bears on Jan. 14 vs. Wheeling, making 28 saves in a 6-2 victory. He has also gone 3-4-2 in 12 appearances in the AHL with Syracuse, posting a 2.65 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and one shutout.

Miftakhov was Tampa Bay's sixth round selection, 186th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for a three-game set with the Maine Mariners beginning on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:15 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.