Fuel Receive Four Players from AHL Clubs

January 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that forwards Keegan Iverson and Karl El-Mir have been released from their tryouts with the Ontario Reign and have returned to the Indy Fuel. Additionally, the Rockford IceHogs have assigned Chad Yetman and Jacob Leguerrier to the Indy Fuel.

El-Mir, 25, re-joins the Fuel having played 30 games between the Norfolk Admirals and Indy Fuel. The second-year forward opted out of the 2020-21 season due to the covid-19 pandemic but split his first pro season between the Indy Fuel and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 30 games this season, El-Mir has tallied seven goals and 12 assists.

Iverson, 25, returns to the Fuel after playing two games for the Reign, tallying one assist. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native signed with the Fuel after playing three years for Mount Royal University (USports). In 13 games for the Fuel this season, Iverson has earned three assists and 27 penalty minutes.

Yetman, 21, comes to the Circle City after playing in six games for the IceHogs this season earning one goal and one assist. Splitting his season between Indy and Rockford, Yetman has registered six goals and 12 assists in 19 ECHL contests.

LeGuerrier, 21, returns to Indy after skating in four AHL games for the IceHogs. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound defenseman has played in 22 games for the Fuel this season, tallying two goals, five assists and six penalty minutes.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.