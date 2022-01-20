Bernard and Roy Return to Gladiators

DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Thursday that defenseman Xavier Bernard has been returned on loan to Atlanta and forward Hugo Roy will rejoin the Gladiators after being released from a Professional Tryout in the American Hockey League. Both players had previously been up with the Belleville Senators, Atlanta's AHL affiliate.

Bernard, a 22 year-old rookie, played in the first two games for Atlanta at the start of the season before he was recalled to Belleville on Oct. 30. With the B-Sens, the 6-foot-4, 206-pound blueliner posted two assists in 17 games. Bernard was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Roy, 24, led the Gladiators with 12 goals at the time of his departure for the AHL on Dec. 16. The forward has appeared in six games between two call-ups to Belleville this season. Despite only playing in 17 games this season with the Gladiators, Roy is tied for second in the ECHL with three shorthanded goals this season.

Both Bernard and Roy are expected to join the Gladiators in time to play against the Florida Everblades (19-10-3-3) on Friday at 7:30 PM and Saturday at 7:00 PM at Hertz Arena.

