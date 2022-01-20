Chase Lang Called up to Chicago Wolves

January 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals announced on Thursday that forward Chase Lang has been called up to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Lang, 25, was second on the Admirals in goals (10) and fourth in points (16) at the time of his call-up. The British Columbia native becomes the seventh Admiral to receive the call-up to the AHL (Brickley, Warm, Wells, Corson, Williams, Lacroix).

Lang was the first forward to sign with the Admirals on July 20, 2020. Prior to the start of the season, Lang was named an assistant captain (along with Anthony Collins, Nick Schaus, and Brickley). He just played in his 200th career ECHL game last Sunday against the Atlanta Gladiators. In his 166 career ECHL games, Lang has posted 94 points (40g, 54a) with five different clubs.

He was a sixth-round pick (167th overall) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and played in parts of three seasons with the Iowa Wild in the AHL.

THE ADMIRALS RETURN TO NORFOLK SCOPE ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 28 AS THEY TAKE ON THE SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.