Rush, Black Hills Energy, Announce Donation Total from Rush Gives Back Night

January 20, 2022







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush are proud to announce the total amount of money donated from the Rush Gives Back game from December. The Rush raised $7,500, a number that was matched by Black Hills Energy, pushing the total donation amount to $15,000 that will be donated back into the Black Hills community.

"When we started Rush Gives Back last season, my goal was to be able to make a difference in and an impact on our community," said Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin. "I hope these funds can help do exactly that. We are excited to make this contribution and extremely thankful to both our fans and to Black Hills Energy for supporting this project."

That $15,000 will be donated to Sacred Mountain Retreat Center and United Way of the Black Hills. This is the second season of Rush Gives Back and to date, $30,000 has been donated back into the community.

"Black Hills Energy is proud to partner with the Rush as we matched $7,500 to support the United Way and the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center," said Marc Eyre, Vice President of South Dakota Electric Operations for Black Hills Energy. "The Rush teddy bear toss and give back night is always one of my favorite games of the season. It is amazing to see the generosity of Rush Nation as we come together and give back to two organizations that have such a positive impact in our Black Hills communities."

Sacred Mountain Retreat Center brings in people suffering from PTSD, drug, or alcohol abuse for a seven-day program. It seeks to honor the service and sacrifice of our Nation's wounded, ill or injured Veterans, First Responders and Gold Star families as a catalyst for positive change in the lives of these heroes.

United Way's mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives in the Black Hills by delivering measurable, long-term solutions to community issues in education, financial stability and health. Its vision is to be champions of the community, empowering individuals and improving lives while striving to facilitate lasting, positive change.

Rush Gives Back was also the annual Teddy Bear Toss, where fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice after the Rush scored their first goal of the game. Over 2,000 stuffed animals were collected and donated back into the Black Hills community via local partners Youth and Family Services, Rural America Initiatives, OneHeart and Monument Health Foundation.

